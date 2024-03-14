Turkiye reports growth in housing sales in past month

14 March 2024 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) announced the statistics of house sales in February 2024. The number of house sales across Turkiye increased by 17.3 percent in February compared to the same month last year and reached 93, 902 houses. Istanbul ranked first in sales to foreigners, with 691 houses. This province was followed by Antalya, with 659 houses, and Mersin, with 151 houses.

It was determined that 174, 210 houses were sold in January-February 2024, with a 2 percent decrease compared to the same period of the previous year.

In February, Istanbul had the highest share of housing sales with 16,344 housing sales, or 17.4 percent.

This city was followed by Ankara with 8,300 house sales and an 8.8 percent share, and Izmir with 5,168 house sales and a 5.5 percent share.

The provinces with the lowest house sales were Ardahan with 18 houses, Tunceli with 45 houses, and Bayburt with 51 houses.

Housing sales to foreigners in Turkiye decreased by 44.9 percent in February compared to the same month last year, reaching 1,846 houses.

In the month in question, the share of housing sales to foreigners in total housing sales was 2 percent.

Housing sales to foreigners decreased by 48 percent in the January-February period compared to the same period last year, reaching 3,907 houses.

According to country nationalities, most house sales were made to Russian citizens. In February, Russian citizens bought 395 houses from Turkiye. Russian citizens were followed by Iranian citizens with 200 houses, Iraqi citizens with 112 houses, and Ukrainian citizens with 105 houses.

Mortgaged house sales across Turkiye were recorded at 8,827 in February, decreasing by 49.1 percent compared to the same month last year. The share of mortgage sales in total housing sales was 9.4 percent.

Mortgaged house sales in the January-February period decreased by 56.1 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching 14,742.

Some 2,060 of the mortgaged sales in February and 3,464 of the sales in the January-February period were determined to be first-hand sales.

Other housing sales across Turkiye increased by 35.7 percent in February compared to the same month last year, reaching 85,075. The share of other sales in total housing sales was determined to be 90.6 percent.

Other housing sales in the January-February period were recorded as 159,468, with an increase of 10.6 percent compared to the same period last year.

The number of first-hand house sales across Turkiye increased by 21.8 percent on an annual basis in February, reaching 28,594. The share of first-hand house sales in total house sales was determined to be 30.5 percent. First-hand house sales increased by 5.6 percent in the January-February period compared to the same period last year, reaching 53,857.

Second-hand house sales across Turkiye increased by 15.5 percent in February compared to the same month last year, reaching 65,308. The share of second-hand house sales in total house sales was calculated at 69.5 percent. Second-hand house sales were recorded at 120,353 in the January-February period, with a 5 percent decrease compared to the same period of the previous year.

