Azerbaijan discloses volume of its electricity production

14 February 2024 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Azerbaijan Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov stated in his account in social network "X" that in January of this year electricity production in Azerbaijan amounted to 2 bln 401.6 mln kWh, export - 116.3 mln kWh, import - 19 mln kWh, Azernews reports.

According to the information, in January, thermal power plants produced 2 bln 229.3 mln kWh of electricity, and renewable energy sources, including water, produced 172.3 mln kWh of electricity with an increase of 77.2 mln kWh.

According to operational data for January, electricity production was 2401.6 million kWh, #exports to 116.3 million kWh and #imports to 19 million kWh. pic.twitter.com/BUdRD42Q1b — Parviz Shahbazov (@ParvizShahbazov) February 14, 2024

In January, #electricity production from TPPs amounted to 2229.3 million kWh, and from #Renewables, including hydropower to 172.3 million kWh with an increase of 77.2 million kWh. pic.twitter.com/R2UbeeDMgc — Parviz Shahbazov (@ParvizShahbazov) February 14, 2024

----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz