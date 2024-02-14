Azernews.Az

14 February 2024 11:18 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan discloses volume of its electricity production
Azerbaijan Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov stated in his account in social network "X" that in January of this year electricity production in Azerbaijan amounted to 2 bln 401.6 mln kWh, export - 116.3 mln kWh, import - 19 mln kWh, Azernews reports.

According to the information, in January, thermal power plants produced 2 bln 229.3 mln kWh of electricity, and renewable energy sources, including water, produced 172.3 mln kWh of electricity with an increase of 77.2 mln kWh.

