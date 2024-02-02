Jeyhun Bayramov meets with chairman of Czech Chamber of Deputies

2 February 2024 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

Today, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with the President of the Chamber of Deputies Marketa Pekarova Adamova, Azernews reports.

According to the information provided by the Foreign Ministry, during the meeting, the importance of mutual visits between the two countries, continuous political dialogue, as well as inter-parliamentary cooperation was emphasized and bilateral economic relations, especially energy, green economy, tourism, agriculture, education, mutual investment and the existence of prospects for cooperation in other directions was emphasized.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the measures taken by Azerbaijan on environmental protection, transition to renewable energy sources, the hosting of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), and the importance of our country's international obligations in this field.

At the same time, referring to the transport potential of our country and the development prospects of the Middle Corridor, it was emphasized that the corridor is one of the important international transport routes passing through Europe, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of the EU and its member states, and the application of double standards and an unfair approach to Azerbaijan do not contribute to the establishment of sustainable peace in the region. He also said that the initiative of a minority group regarding the adoption of an anti-Azerbaijani decision in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and the non-ratification of the credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation does not serve the dialogue.

The minister stressed that for the first time in 30 years, real conditions for peace have been created between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and military assistance to Armenia under any name by the EU and some of its member states or distraction from the peace process by patronizing Armenia will harm the establishment of sustainable peace in the South Caucasus region.

During the meeting, the two countries exchanged views on other current issues and topics of mutual interest.

