Azernews.Az

Tuesday January 30 2024

AzerGold shares investments in mining projects & revenue from precious metals

30 January 2024 14:18 (UTC+04:00)
AzerGold shares investments in mining projects & revenue from precious metals
Nigar Hasanova
Nigar Hasanova
Read more

AzerGold CJSC has revealed its investment in the implementation of mining projects since its inception until today (2016-2023).

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more