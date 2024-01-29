Azerbaijan's Shahbazov meets with German Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs [PHOTOS]

29 January 2024 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova Read more

There was a meeting between the Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, and the delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Jennifer Morgan.

Azernews reports that at the meeting, issues related to Azerbaijan's green energy transition course and activities within the framework of the country's presidency of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) were discussed.

It was noted that the policy of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, which aims to achieve green growth by 2030, the declaration of 2024 as the Green World Solidarity Year, and the hosting of the COP29 event by our country will further increase national contributions to the "green energy transition" process.

The construction of wind and solar power plants will ensure a significant increase in the share of renewable energy in the production capacity of electricity in our country. With the integration of these powers into the energy system and the creation of the Green Energy Corridor with the participation of 4 countries to export green energy from the Caspian Sea to Europe, free information was provided on the measures implemented in the direction of turning the territories into a green energy zone.

During the conversation, views were exchanged on the role of the energy sector in the fight against climate change and global obligations.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz