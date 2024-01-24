Azernews.Az

Wednesday January 24 2024

Azerbaijan aims to double its non-oil exports

24 January 2024 16:00 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
In 2026, the value of Azerbaijan's non-oil exports is aimed at reaching 5 billion US dollars, Azernews reports.

