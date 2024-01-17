Growth indicated in production of Azerbaijan's agricultural products
In 2023, Azerbaijan produced agricultural products worth AZN12 bln 210 mln according to the State Statistics Committee, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%