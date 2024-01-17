Azernews.Az

Wednesday January 17 2024

Growth indicated in production of Azerbaijan's agricultural products

17 January 2024 16:42 (UTC+04:00)
Abbas Ganbay
In 2023, Azerbaijan produced agricultural products worth AZN12 bln 210 mln according to the State Statistics Committee, Azernews reports.

