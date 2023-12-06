SOCAR joins Oil & Gas Decarbonization Charter [PHOTOS]

6 December 2023 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Asim Aliyev

The 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) was hosted in Dubai, UAE. A delegation of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) participated in the conference dedicated to the announcement of the "Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter" (OGDC), Azernews reports.

SOCAR, which takes into account global climate change issues and prioritizes environmental protection, has once again demonstrated its sensitivity to environmental issues in its oil and gas activities by announcing its accession to the OGDC charter.

It should be noted that the OGDC charter includes goals such as achieving net zero operations by 2050, approaching the goal of zero methane emissions in the Upstream segment by 2030, and reducing flaring in the conventional production process to zero by 2030.

