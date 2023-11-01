Foreign exchange reserves of Azerbaijan's CBA increase

1 November 2023 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

In the conditions of a surplus foreign trade balance ($13.9bn in 9 months), the offer exceeded the demand in 99% of the currency auctions held at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) since the beginning of 2023, Azernews reports.

