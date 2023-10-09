Minister: Azerbaijan is training doctors in 56 specialties [PHOTOS]

9 October 2023 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

"At present, the country is training doctors in 56 specialities." This was stated by Health Minister Teymur Musayev during his speech at the first international conference on medical education held in Baku, Azernews reports.

According to him, the return of personnel trained in medicine abroad to the country contributes to the development of healthcare:

"The policy directed against the training of national cadres continues today. AMU trains highly qualified personnel for the country's healthcare institutions. In recent years, in order to adapt medical education to the world standards, admission is carried out in several specialities."

The Minister stated that it is always necessary to have new approaches in medical education: "The conditions of the pandemic have accelerated this work. There is a need to improve the accreditation criteria to take into account the expansion of online education."

Also during the conference, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev delivered a speech

"It is necessary to slightly improve programmes in the field of medicine, as well as to increase the experience part and at the same time expand the geography of medical education".

This was stated by the Minister of Science and Education during his speech at the first international conference on medical education held in Baku.

According to the minister, a number of achievements have been made in the field of medical education:

"The greatest results have those who choose medicine. In other words, talented people in the country choose medical education. In terms of digital technologies and technologies, there will be a serious difference between the doctors of the past and today's doctors".

The Minister also noted that the Garabagh University is being prepared for construction on the liberated territories.

The Minister noted that a university building will be constructed in Aghdam: "We would like medical direction to be taught there. We are ready to cooperate in this field".

President of the World Federation for Medical Education Ricardo Leon-Borquez also spoke at the conference "Azerbaijan is moving towards the development of medical education".

According to Leon-Borques, Azerbaijan's efforts and investments in this sphere lead the situation in the right direction: "Medical education in Azerbaijan is well prepared for the region. In general, we are always ready to support the development of medical education".

