II Forum of International Foundation of World Azerbaijanis held in Germany [PHOTOS]

The International Foundation of World Azerbaijanis (IFWA) held its second forum in Munich, Germany, bringing together representatives from 18 countries, including three new participants, Azernews reports.

After the national anthem of Azerbaijan was played, Secretary General of the Foundation Hikmet Javadov gave detailed information on the work done and projects implemented to the participants of the event. He noted that the Foundation, which was established in Stockholm (Sweden) in May this year, was registered in August.

Speakers at the forum spoke about the structure of the Fund and its objectives. It was noted that it is necessary to establish more correct and effective coordination between Azerbaijani diaspora organizations operating in foreign countries.

It was added that Azerbaijanis should strengthen relations with parliaments, state institutions, media outlets, and institutions of civil society in the countries they represent for the sake of Azerbaijan's national interests.

It was noted that the Armenian state and its patrons in Europe, who could not accept the results of the 44-day war, which ended with the victory of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our homeland, openly or secretly supported the separatist regime in Garabagh, confronting our region with new military threats.

At the forum, Diaspora activists were advised to be attentive and provide the world community with objective information about the events in the region through the media resources of the countries of their residence.

After the speeches, 4 committees of the Fund were established on the basis of discussions for more operative activity.

In the end, an appeal to the world of Azerbaijanis was adopted on behalf of the Forum participants.

The forum provided an opportunity for the attendees to interact, exchange, and forge friendships. It also provided a platform for the attendees to discuss the importance of multistakeholder cooperation in technology governance and the impact of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things on the economy of Azerbaijan.

The forum was part of the World Economic Forum's Global Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network, which aims to coordinate with public and private-sector partners and academia to design and test policies, as well as regulatory frameworks. This will contribute to creating more opportunities and providing stakeholders various benefits from the key technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and will also reduce related risks.

