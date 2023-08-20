Azernews.Az

Sunday August 20 2023

Mining industry accounted for 96.1 percent of industrial output in Dashkasan, Azerbaijan

20 August 2023 14:25 (UTC+04:00)
In the Dashkasan district of Azerbaijan, industrial enterprises, individual entrepreneurs and households manufactured products and provided services worth AZ83.9 m ($49,4m) in the months of January-June 2023, Azernews reports.

