Mining industry accounted for 96.1 percent of industrial output in Dashkasan, Azerbaijan
In the Dashkasan district of Azerbaijan, industrial enterprises, individual entrepreneurs and households manufactured products and provided services worth AZ83.9 m ($49,4m) in the months of January-June 2023, Azernews reports.
