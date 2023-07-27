Baku, Ankara discuss expansion of economic cooperation

27 July 2023 19:33 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Türkiye discussed the expansion of economic cooperation, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote about this on Twitter.

The minister's publication says that during the meeting of the Azerbaijani delegation with the Minister of Trade of Turkey Omer Bolat, a number of issues were discussed.

“As part of our business trip to Turkiye, we discussed with the Minister of Trade of the brotherly country Omer Bolat joint initiatives that serve to expand the economic partnership between our countries, the contribution of the implementation of preferential trade to strengthening trade relations, the activities of Turkish companies in our territories liberated from occupation, cooperation in the field of transport, tourism, as well as in the areas of standardization systems and technical regulation”. - the minister says in the publication.

