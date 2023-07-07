ADA’s "Summer School" hosted at Azercell [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

7 July 2023 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

The leading mobile operator of the country hosted the "Summer School" organized by ADA University

Participants of the ADA’s "Summer School" visited Azercell. The summer school, which is organized by the university for pupils, helps the youngsters to make the most of their summer break. As part of the school’s "Information Technology Week," Azercell specialists conducted educational sessions informing the participants about key mobile technology trends, artificial intelligence (AI), and the prospects of the ICT sector in general.

Schoolchildren explored Azercell’s Network Technologies Department and Customer Service Center in a real-world working environment. The pupils have been awarded with participation certificates.

It should be noted that Azercell has been cooperating with ADA University for more than ten years. During more this fruitful cooperation, the mobile operator has been supporting the academic and professional development of the next generation of ICT specialists in the country. Thus, the company supports the efforts of ADA University to train professionals in the field of ICT by granting scholarships to university students, conducting training sessions and providing internship opportunities in the company. Azercell also supports ADA University in its endeavors to strengthen the role of women in ICT and entrepreneurship.

