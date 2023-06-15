Azernews.Az

Thursday June 15 2023

Aframax type tankers named Karabakh, Shusha & Zangazur to transport crude oil overeas [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

15 June 2023 16:12 (UTC+04:00)
Another significant project has been undertaken in line with the implementation of the relevant tasks assigned by President Ilham Aliyev, aiming to increase the cargo transportation potential in water basins outside the Caspian Sea by expanding the operational geography of "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping" CJSC (ASCO), Azernews reports, citing the press release of ASCO.

