Tuesday April 18 2023

Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves hike

18 April 2023 15:00 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
As of April 1 of 2023, Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves amounted to $62.6bn, Azernews reports, citing the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Republic (SOFAZ), and the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

