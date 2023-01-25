Azerbaijan allocate AZN104m in concessional loans to small & medium projects [PHOTO]
The Entrepreneurship Development Fund has allocated AZN104m ($61m) in concessional loans to 2,710 small and medium-sized projects, Azernews reports, referring to a tweet by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%