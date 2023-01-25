Azerbaijan allocate AZN104m in concessional loans to small & medium projects [PHOTO]

25 January 2023 17:26 (UTC+04:00)

The Entrepreneurship Development Fund has allocated AZN104m ($61m) in concessional loans to 2,710 small and medium-sized projects, Azernews reports, referring to a tweet by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

