Azernews.Az

Wednesday January 25 2023

Azerbaijan allocate AZN104m in concessional loans to small & medium projects [PHOTO]

25 January 2023 17:26 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan allocate AZN104m in concessional loans to small & medium projects [PHOTO]
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

The Entrepreneurship Development Fund has allocated AZN104m ($61m) in concessional loans to 2,710 small and medium-sized projects, Azernews reports, referring to a tweet by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more