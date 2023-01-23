Azerbaijan's Ganja Automobile Plant increases production

23 January 2023 16:31 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The production of commodity goods at the Ganja Automobile Plant amounted to AZN78m ($46m) in 2022, which is 1.8 times more than in 2021, Azernews reports, referring to the plant's spokesperson.

“Last year [in 2022], the enterprise manufactured 588 tractors of various models, 140 URAL trucks, and 255 KAMAZ trucks. During the reporting period, 226 special-purpose trailers, 5 semi-trailers, and 1 tractor-trailer were assembled at the plant and delivered,“ the spokesperson said.

The number of employees in the plant increased by 12 people, amounting to 507 people and the average salary increased by AZN145 ($85.29) amounting to AZN 737 ($433.53).

The Ganja Automobile Plant increased output in 2022, the plant said.

In December 2004, the Ganja automobile plant was put into operation. Currently, the plant's capacity equals manufacturing 1,700-2,000 tractors and 950-1,000 trucks per year. At present, the enterprise manufactures a total of 6 models of tractors: Belarus 80.1, Belarus 82.1, Belarus 89.2, Belarus 1221, Belarus 80X, and Belarus 1025, and 6 models of MAZ.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz