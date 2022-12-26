Azernews.Az

Monday December 26 2022

Azerbaijan hosts international conference on transport corridors [PHOTO]

26 December 2022 13:50 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan hosts international conference on transport corridors

Azerbaijan has held a conference on “North-South and East-West transport corridors – the basis for mutual communication and joint cooperation” in a virtual format together with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Azernews reports.

