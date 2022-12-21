Azerbaijan sends another batch of aluminum products to Turkiye
Azerbaijan has sent another batch of aluminum products made by the Ganja production complex to Turkiye’s Istanbul, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%