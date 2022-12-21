Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan sends another batch of aluminum products to Turkiye

21 December 2022 13:43 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan sends another batch of aluminum products to Turkiye
Ayya Lmahamad
Azerbaijan has sent another batch of aluminum products made by the Ganja production complex to Turkiye’s Istanbul, Azernews reports.

