Friday December 16 2022

Pakistani rice exporters delegation in Azerbaijan to discuss co-op expansion [PHOTO]

16 December 2022 16:59 (UTC+04:00)
Pakistani rice exporters delegation in Azerbaijan to discuss co-op expansion
Ayya Lmahamad
Azerbaijan's Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) have organized a business mission for Pakistani rice exporters to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

