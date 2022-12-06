Azerbaijan reforming customs system to streamline operations, gain trust of businesses

6 December 2022 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan is carrying out multiple reforms in the customs system, Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Bahruz Guliyev said.

He made the remarks at a meeting with foreign trade participants at the Main Customs Department of Nakhchivan.

According to him, innovations for trade facilitation and the implementation of information technologies are being carried out with international experience in mind. Noting that the control system is being strengthened, the official added that the activities of the customs authorities are being synchronized with those of other relevant state institutions.

"The activities to be implemented in this direction will augment the efficiency of combating customs offenses, the organization of initial information exchange about goods and vehicles with customs authorities of other countries will prevent attempts dodging paying customs duties and taxes," Guliyev highlighted.

Further, Acting Head of Nakhchivan's Main Customs Department Vugar Aliyev informed entrepreneurs about the enhancement of customs, noting that the main goal is to facilitate and accelerate import-export operations and provide transparency of customs operations.

At the end of the meeting, detailed answers were given to questions of interest by entrepreneurs, many issues were resolved on the spot, and proposals were heard.

---

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @SabinaMmdl

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz