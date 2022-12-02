Baku, Bucharest keen on developing Middle Corridor

2 December 2022 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Romania are interested in developing the Middle Corridor, Bucharest Ambassador Vasile Soare told the “National Day of Romania and the 104th anniversary of the Great Union” event, Azernews reports.

“Romania and Azerbaijan are interested in the development of the Middle Corridor connecting Europe and Asia with the ports of Baku and Constanta, which are in geographically advantageous locations and represent transport hubs,” he said.

The ambassador noted that for many years, relations between Romania and Azerbaijan have been actively developing in politics, energy, transport, culture, and other sectors.

Energy projects

Moreover, the ambassador stated that Romania and Azerbaijan are interested in the implementation of large projects of mutual interest aimed at ensuring energy security in Central and Eastern Europe.

Vasile Soare added that these projects will include the production of electricity from alternative sources and the extraction of natural gas.

Trade turnover

“The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Romania increased by 2.3 times for the last ten years,” he said.

Noting that Romanian companies actively work in Azerbaijan and vice versa, the ambassador stressed that all efforts will be made to expand cooperation.

Additionally, Vasile Soare recalled that Romania was the second country in the world to recognize Azerbaijan’s independence, adding that during this period relations between the countries have been actively developing in various areas.

Azerbaijan and Romania are cooperating in various spheres of the economy. The two countries established diplomatic relations on June 19, 1992. The embassy of Romania in Azerbaijan was opened on November 3, 1998, and the embassy of Azerbaijan in Romania on May 19, 2001.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $215.5 million in 2021, with exports amounting to $120.5 million, and imports to $94.9 million.

