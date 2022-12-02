Azerbaijan boosts non-oil exports by 16.2 pct
In January-October 2022, Azerbaijan increased its non-oil exports by 16.2 percent, Azernews reports per the November export review of the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%