Baku, Brussels mull measures undertaken by Azerbaijan toward energy production, export

Baku and Brussels have discussed the global energy agenda and the measures implemented by Azerbaijan toward energy production and export, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during an online meeting between Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and his Belgium counterpart Tinne Van der Straeten.

During the meeting, the parties noted that already for a bit less than two years, Azerbaijan's natural gas is being supplied to European countries via the Southern Gas Corridor, adding that according to the updated document on strategic energy partnership with the EU, increasing the capacity of the project is now a priority.

Moreover, plans to export the wind energy potential of the Caspian Sea to Eastern Europe were brought to the attention as another promising contribution to Azerbaijan's energy security.

The parties emphasized the importance of infrastructure investments and cooperation for both increasing natural gas supplies and exports of wind energy. In this regard, they discussed the importance of energy dialogue between Azerbaijan and the EU.

Additionally, the sides exchanged views on the possibilities of bilateral energy cooperation between the two countries.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Belgium were established on June 17, 1992. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belgium amounted to $91.4 million in 2021.

