Asia-Pacific countries complete trial project on container cargo transportation [PHOTO]

The trial version of a digital platform on container transportation between the Asia-Pacific countries by railway operators is ready, Azernews reports via ADY Container under Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

The discussion of the project took place during a meeting of railway operators of the International multimodal route of Asia-Pacific countries - China-Kyrgyzstan- Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkiye-Europe was held in Baku

Talking at the meeting, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways Iqbal Huseynov noted the joint cooperation between railway administrators of participating countries in the direction of increasing the attractiveness of the route.

"It is necessary to combine the efforts to attract cargo to the route, accelerate the operational solution of emerging problems," he said.

According to him, a trial version of the digital platform, which will ensure an increase in the efficiency of cargo transportation along the corridor, and optimization of operations is ready.

“The implementation of the platform developed by UNISER cargo handling company, specializing in this area, in test mode begins," Huseynov explained.

Furthermore, within the framework of the meeting a discussion about the web page on which the information about the route will be posted, took place.

The participants in the meeting stressed the necessity of creating a consortium with the participation of the parties to improve the efficiency of the route and decided to continue discussions in this direction.

To recap, the International multimodal route of the Asia-Pacific countries - China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey-Europe was established in 2019 with the participation of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and state railway structures of the respective countries.

