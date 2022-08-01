Baku to showcase Dagestani products in autumn

1 August 2022 16:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Dagestani products will be showcased in Baku, Azerbaijan, at a venue to be opened near the government building, the head of the region’s export support center, Ruslan Abaskuliyev, said, Azernews reports per TASS.

He noted that the showroom is scheduled to open in the fall during the business mission of Dagestani entrepreneurs to Azerbaijan.

“I have visited the new location of the representative office of Rossotrudnichestvo in Azerbaijan. Its site will accommodate a showroom of Dagestani products. The place itself is located in the center of Baku outside the Azerbaijani government building. The official opening of the showroom will take place within the framework of the business mission of the Dagestan entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan in October,” he said.

Abaskuliyev mentioned that the site will feature Dagestani food products such as urbech, rice, and juices.

“The showroom will also feature construction materials and IT developments produced in the region,” he said.

Moreover, he stated that the visitors will get the catalogs, which will showcase branded products that cannot be placed in the showroom due to the peculiarities of temperature storage conditions.

"Entrance to the showroom will be absolutely free, everyone can visit. In addition, we are now working with businessmen from Azerbaijan, who will be able to get acquainted with the products that will be presented at the showroom on a permanent basis," he said.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz