Azerbaijan launches implementation of presidential decree on food wheat

The implementation of Azerbaijani President's decree "On number of measures to increase level of self-provision with food wheat" has begun, Trend reports via the explanation to Resolution No. 433 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

"As it's known, in order to ensure the food security of Azerbaijan, including increasing the level of self-provision with basic foodstuffs, on July 19, 2022, the President of Azerbaijan signed a decree "On number of measures to increase level of self-provision with food wheat," the explanation said. "In accordance with the resolution adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers to implement this decree, the Ministry of Agriculture, within two months, in coordination with the State Reserves Agency, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Finance and other authorized state bodies, will develop an action plan to improve the legislation on grain."

"In coordination with the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Justice and other relevant state bodies will prepare and submit proposals to the Cabinet of Ministers on improving the mechanism for providing soft loans and implementing state guarantees for food wheat producers in order to create modern farms and acquire modern irrigation systems," the explanation noted. "It's envisaged that the Ministry of Agriculture will annually submit a report on the analysis of the results of the implementation of measures to the Cabinet of Ministers by January 20."

"The State Reserves Agency of Azerbaijan, in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Finance, will submit proposals on the state purchase price for food wheat, taking into account the costs of production and the possible profit of the producer to the Cabinet of Ministers annually until July 28 and in subsequent years - until June 10," added the explanation.

