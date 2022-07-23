Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

23 July 2022 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate July 11 1.7 July 18 1.7 July 12 1.7 July 19 1.7 July 13 1.7 July 20 1.7 July 14 1.7 July 21 1.7 July 15 1.7 July 22 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0155 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0162 and amounted to 1.7298 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate July 11 1.7263 July 18 1.7154 July 12 1.7263 July 19 1.7229 July 13 1.7060 July 20 1.7419 July 14 1.7040 July 21 1.7377 July 15 1.7052 July 22 1.7309 Average weekly 1.7136 Average weekly 1.7298

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has decreased by 0.0003 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has risen by 0.0024 manat and reached 0.0300 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate July 11 0.0270 July 18 0.0298 July 12 0.0270 July 19 0.0297 July 13 0.0279 July 20 0.0301 July 14 0.0281 July 21 0.0310 July 15 0.0282 July 22 0.0295 Average weekly 0.0276 Average weekly 0.0300

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0018 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has declined by 0.0011 manat and totaled 0.0969 manat per Turkish lira.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate July 11 0.0985 July 18 0.0977 July 12 0.0985 July 19 0.0973 July 13 0.0981 July 20 0.0968 July 14 0.0974 July 21 0.0967 July 15 0.0973 July 22 0.0959 Average weekly 0.0980 Average weekly 0.0969

---

