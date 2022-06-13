Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
By Trend
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 20.247 manat (0.64 percent) last week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,142.8971 manat, down by 2.6146 manat (0.08 percent) compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
May 30
|
3,151.137
|
June 6
|
3,154.605
|
May 31
|
3,149.3605
|
June 7
|
3,132.862
|
June 1
|
3,115.7175
|
June 8
|
3,140.4185
|
June 2
|
3,136.4915
|
June 9
|
3,152.242
|
June 3
|
3,174.852
|
June 10
|
3,134.358
|
Average weekly
|
3,145.5117
|
Average weekly
|
3,142.8971
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has declined by 1.0747 manat (2.84 percent) last week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 37.4308 manat, increasing by 0.1661 manat (0.45 percent) compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
May 30
|
37.5469
|
June 6
|
37.8596
|
May 31
|
37.1684
|
June 7
|
37.4217
|
June 1
|
36.5245
|
June 8
|
37.4822
|
June 2
|
37.0769
|
June 9
|
37.6058
|
June 3
|
38.0069
|
June 10
|
36.7849
|
Average weekly
|
37.2647
|
Average weekly
|
37.4308
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has reduced by 89.2245 manat (5.13 percent) last week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,707.5803 manat, which was 40.9802 manat (2.46 percent) more than the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
May 30
|
1,625.9395
|
June 6
|
1,740.4005
|
May 31
|
1,634.907
|
June 7
|
1,719.108
|
June 1
|
1,648.3965
|
June 8
|
1,713.7785
|
June 2
|
1,685.9835
|
June 9
|
1,713.4385
|
June 3
|
1,737.774
|
June 10
|
1,651.176
|
Average weekly
|
1,666.6001
|
Average weekly
|
1,707.5803
The price of an ounce of palladium has lowered by 152.8895 manat (4.44 percent) in Azerbaijan last week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,381.0569 manat, down by 77.9059 manat (2.25 percent) compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
May 30
|
3,436.414
|
June 6
|
3,443.3245
|
May 31
|
3,522.094
|
June 7
|
3,431.1695
|
June 1
|
3,420.9695
|
June 8
|
3,399.745
|
June 2
|
3,417.7055
|
June 9
|
3,340.6105
|
June 3
|
3,497.631
|
June 10
|
3,290.435
|
Average weekly
|
3,458.9628
|
Average weekly
|
3,381.0569
---
