By Trend

The State Committee on Property Issues under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy will hold privatization auction on February 22, 2022, Trend reports referring to the committee.

According to the committee, 54 state properties, including 29 vehicles, 17 small enterprises and facilities, six JSCs and two unfinished buildings will be put up for the auction.

The facilities are located in Azerbaijani regions, except one small enterprise.

All those wishing to partake in the auction should select the section ‘Electronic auction’ on the e-services portal (e-emdk.gov.az).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz