Azerbaijan and Israel have discussed cooperation between their small and medium-sized businesses.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency Orkhan Mammadov and Israel-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Alex Kaplun.

During the meeting, it was stated that the agency is interested in developing relationships between Azerbaijani and Israeli SMBs.

The parties talked about bilateral cooperation and the possibility of organizing joint activities in this area.

Azerbaijan and Israel have been expanding bilateral cooperation over the years.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan and Israel's cooperation is founded not only on economic partnership but also on traditional historical and cultural roots, as well as mutual respect and trust. Furthermore, Israel was one of the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan's state independence and establish diplomatic relations.

Furthermore, during the 44-day Second Karabakh War, Israel was among the first countries to express support for Azerbaijan's just position and territorial integrity. Azerbaijan expressed its willingness to involve Israel in the restoration of the country's newly liberated territories in January 2021. As a result, Israel will construct a buffalo farm in Azerbaijan's liberated Zangilan region.

Azerbaijan established its first Trade and Tourism Representative Office in Israel last year.

In the first 11 months of 2021, the two countries' trade turnover totaled $818.3 million.

