Construction of the Barda-Aghdam highway in Azerbaijan rapidly continues, Trend reports on Nov. 29.

Length of the highway starting from Barda city will be 45 kilometers. It will have four lanes of traffic.

Currently, excavation work is being conducted on the road section from the 6th to the 45th kilometer. The construction of 79 drainage systems is underway along the entire road, and in the necessary places - five underground crossings.

The construction of two road bridges - at 25 and 40 kilometers and one overpass is nearing completion. Besides, eight U-turns will be built and 24 bus stops installed.

The road is being built to the city of Aghdam liberated from Armenian occupation [as a result of the 2020 second Karabakh war]. The first 14 kilometers pass through the city of Barda and several settlements of the Barda district.The road will connect more than 20 settlements, including the mentioned cities.

