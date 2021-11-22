By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU) have reached an agreement on the joint implementation of digital transformation and human capital development projects in Azerbaijan.

The agreement was reached at a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev and representatives of the Directorate-General for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations.

During the meeting, the parties noted that Azerbaijani-EU relations are developing steadily. They added that there is great potential to expand cooperation in all areas, including digital development and transport.

Moreover, the sides discussed key initiatives on the economic and investment plan within the framework of the joint document “Recovery, Sustainability and Reforms: Priorities of the Eastern Partnership for the period after 2020” for Azerbaijan.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of international financial institutions, including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the French Development Agency (AFD).

Earlier, representatives from the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry, the Directorate-General for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, EBRD, EIB, and AFD have discussed prospects for energy cooperation. During the meeting, the parties focused on the implemented work and reforms in the field of renewable energy and energy efficiency. They also touched on the involvement of EU financial institutions in the recovery and reconstruction of the liberated lands.

It should be noted that the EU invested over $21.5 billion in Azerbaijan’s economy from 2012 to 2021. Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with the EU amounted to $9.3 billion last year, which is 38 percent of the country’s foreign trade. The Delegation of the European Commission to Azerbaijan was opened in Baku in February 2008.

