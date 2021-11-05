By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan will join the international transport and logistics exhibition Logitrans 2021, ADY Express has reported.

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC subsidiaries ADY Express LLC and ADY Container LLC will take part in the exhibition to be held in Turkey's Istanbul on November 10-12.

The three-day exhibition will bring together companies from different countries working in transport, logistics, cargo transportation, and other fields.

It should be noted that ADY Express and ADY Container will be presented at booth #107 in pavilion 10 of the Istanbul Exhibition Center.

The last exhibition Logitrans 2019, was attended by more than 150 participating companies from 24 countries and more than 15,000 visitors.

Earlier this year Azerbaijan also participated in the International building materials exhibition MosBuild 2021, Prodexpo 2021, Heimtextil Russia 2021 and the TransRussia 2021 international transport expo in Moscow, Russia, China Food and Drinks Fair, TAOWINE Hotel Show exhibition, and the 31st International Trade and Economic Exhibition China, Global Village International Fair and Arabian Travel Market 2021 held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

In 2020, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs signed contracts worth AZN 14.8 million ($8.7M) during exhibitions in various countries. The value of exports carried out under these contracts amounted to more than AZN 10 million ($5.8M). In addition, 33 export missions and 33 international exhibitions were held in 2020.

