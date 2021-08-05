By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry and Norwegian company Equinor have discussed exchange of experience in the field of “green hydrogen”.

During an online seminar held on August 4, the participants discussed implementation of hydrogen projects in Azerbaijan in the future and exchanged views on the economic efficiency of hydrogen in the electricity market.

It was noted in the seminar that Equinor has extensive practices in the hydrogen field and the company’s ‘green hydrogen’ strategy covers clean and sustainable energy, low-carbon targets.

The participants discussed the importance of studying international experience in new types of sustainable energy, especially renewable energy and hydrogen energy.

Furthermore, Equinor’s specialists made a presentation on ‘green hydrogen’, providing extensive information on hydrogen markets, hydrogen strategy of Equinor and projects implemented by the company.

Equinor has been a partner in Azerbaijan’s industrial and economic transition since 1992. Together with the national oil company SOCAR and other international companies, Equinor has worked both industrially and socially to build Azerbaijan’s burgeoning oil and gas market to realize its full potential. Today Equinor has an interest in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) oil field, as well as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline—which runs from the Azerbaijan capital of Baku to the south Turkish port of Ceyhan on the Mediterranean.

