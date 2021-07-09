The country's leading mobile operator Azercell makes digital services even more accessible for its customers! Azercell’s subscribers can now activate Azercell’s digital solutions like BluTV, SberZvuk, IVI, Bookmate, NNTV via the Umico platform.

The procedure for using the service is very simple. The Umico app should be downloaded from the App Store or Play Store. Then go to the "Bonuses" page in Umico and select the "Azercell – Services with cashback" section.

Through the application, it is possible to activate daily, weekly and monthly subscription to Azercell's digital solutions. It should be noted that, currently the service fee is deducted from the balance of Azercell mobile number.

For more information about Azercell's digital product portfolio, please visit: https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/digital-solutions.html

For more information, please contact [email protected]

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 94% and population coverage 98.7%. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Platinum Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

The mobile operator is the only company in the country to receive the title of "Company of the Year" in the communication sector among hundreds of organizations in The World’s Premier Business Award Competition STEVIE. The company was ranked on the top in this nomination and won the Gold Award.

Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile and online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Azercell tested 5G pilot network for the first time in the country in the frame of “Bakutel 2019” exhibition. Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.

