By Trend

Another container train from Turkey has arrived at the Baku Sea International Trade Port (Port of Baku), a source in the port told Trend on July 5.

According to the source, the arrived train carried mineral water and chocolate from Turkey to China in transit through Azerbaijan.

"The train’s cargo was fast transshipped. Further, it’s planned to load the containers to Barys feeder ship, belonging to Kazakh sea fleet and the operator of which is ADY Container LLC. After arriving at a port of Kazakhstan, the cargo will be sent to China by rail," the source said.

The total length of the route from Turkey to China along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) is 8,693 kilometers.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz