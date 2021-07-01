By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s satellite operator Azercosmos exported services worth around $19.4 million to 29 countries in January-May 2021, the Centre for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication of Azerbaijan reported in its “Export Review” for June.

The company's revenues from the export of services accounted for 90 percent of its total revenues.

The five main countries to which Azercosmos exported services in the first five months of the year were the U.S with $5.1 million, the UK with $4.1 million, France with $3.8 million, Malaysia with $3.6 million and the United Arab Emirates with $727,000.

Particularly, in May, the company exported services worth $2.5 million to 22 countries.

Established in 2010, Azercosmos is the only satellite operator in the South Caucasus region and provides high-quality satellite services for telecommunications and geographic intelligence.

Azercosmos along with Azerspace-1, Azerspace-2 and Azersky satellites, facilitates the reception of signals from satellites of other satellite operators and via a fibre-optic network.

Earlier, Azercosmos launched a satellite internet platform Azconnexus, which will provide high-quality satellite internet services in Azerbaijan.

Additionally, the company sealed cooperation agreements with various organizations such as the View Satellite Network, Media Holding, SatADSL, Globecast, ViewMedia, Space Engineering, TheAngle, Prime African Media Systems etc. One of Turkey's leading news channels TRT World has started broadcasting via Azerspace-1 satellite. Azercosmos has signed a commercial agreement with a number of Turkish and Kyrgyz channels as well.

