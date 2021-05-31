By Trend

The Horadiz-Minjivan-Aghband highway will be commissioned in 2023, Turkish Kalyon Holding's project manager for the highway construction project Nihat Yildirim said, Trend reports on May 31.

According to Yildirim, the construction of the Horadiz-Minjivan-Aghband highway and a railway on the same route continues successfully.

Both projects will be implemented by the company efficiently and on time, he noted.

"The length of the Horadiz-Minjivan-Aghband highway will be 124 kilometers, and the Horadiz-Minjivan-Aghband railway - 114 kilometers. Both of them will stretch along the Araz River to the border with Armenia. They are very important,” the company’s representative further said.

“The Horadiz-Minjivan-Aghband highway will be connected with an additional road to be built from the Armenian side and with 170 kilometers of roads in Nakhchivan. It will become the most important road for trade and tourism. Its construction is scheduled to be completed in June 2023," added Yildirim.

