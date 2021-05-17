By Trend
The prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on May 17 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 16.048 manat or $9.44 (0.51 percent) and made up 3,149.879 manat or $1,852.87 per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 0.3799 manat or 0.22 cents (0.81 percent) and amounted to 46.9986 manat ($27.64).
The price of platinum increased by 4.8365 manat or $2.845 (0.23 percent) and equaled 2,094.9695 manat ($1,232.335).
The price of palladium increased by 21.607 manat or $12.71 (0.44 percent) and stood at 4,943.821 manat ($2,908.13).
In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 150.6965 manat or $88.645 (5 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 3.0693 manat or $1.80 (7 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 53.0825 manat or $31.225 (2.6 percent) per ounce, while palladium increased by 285.2175 manat or $167.775 (6.1 percent).
On an annualized basis, the price of gold rose by 207.2385 manat or $121.905 (7 percent), silver grew by 19.7391 manat or $11.61 (72.4 percent), platinum increased by 784.329 manat or $461.37 (59.8 percent) and palladium increased by 1,809.191 manat or $1,064.23 (57.7 percent)
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
May 17, 2021
|
3,149.879
|
46.9986
|
2,094.9695
|
4,943.821
|
May 16, 2021
|
3,133.831
|
46.6187
|
2,090.133
|
4,922.214
|
April 17, 2021
|
2,999.1825
|
43.9293
|
2,041.887
|
4,658.6035
|
May 17, 2020
|
2,942.6405
|
27.2595
|
1,310.6405
|
3,134.63
|
Change in a day:
|
in manat
|
16.048
|
0.3799
|
4.8365
|
21.607
|
in %
|
0.51
|
0.81
|
0.23
|
0.44
|
Change in a month:
|
in manat
|
150.6965
|
3,0693
|
53.0825
|
285.2175
|
in %
|
5
|
7
|
2.6
|
6.1
|
Change in a year:
|
in manat
|
207.2385
|
19.7391
|
784.329
|
1,809.191
|
in %
|
7
|
72.4
|
59.8
|
57.7
