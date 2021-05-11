By Trend

Turkey’s export of cars to Azerbaijan decreased by 9 percent from January through March 2021, settling at $19.9 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In March 2021, the export of cars from Turkey to Azerbaijan also decreased by 0.2 percent compared to March 2020, amounting to $4.93 million, said the ministry.

In the first 3 months of 2021, the export of cars from Turkey to global markets increased by 10.2 percent over the year, reaching $7.69 billion.

In March of this year, Turkey exported cars to the foreign markets in the amount of $2.892 billion, which is 40.4 percent more than in the same month of 2020.

Over the past 12 months (from March 2020 through March 2021), Turkey’s car exports abroad amounted to $26.2 billion.

