Azerbaijan increased mutual trade turnover with Serbia by 6.3 percent in 2020, Labor and Social Protection Minister Sahil Babayev said on April 22, the ministry’s press service reported.

Addressing an online meeting with Serbia’s Labor, Employment, Veteran, and Social Affairs Minister Darija Kisic Tepavcevic, Babayev noted that the Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed between the two countries in 2013 and the Joint Action Plan on Strategic Partnership signed in 2018 have significantly expanded cooperation between the two countries.

He stressed the importance of the work of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia, underlined that the development of relations between the business communities of the two countries, the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the field of business is one of the priorities of the Intergovernmental Commission.

Moreover, he stated that four Serbian companies operate in Azerbaijan in the field of construction and service, noting the successful activities of Azerbaijani company Azvirt in Serbia.

Noting Azerbaijan’s victory and liberation of its territories Babayev stated that reconstruction works are underway on those territories.

Furthermore, Babayev briefed his counterpart on social reforms conducted in Azerbaijan, innovations in labor, employment, social security, and active employment programs. He also noted the economic and social support measures implemented in the country during the pandemic.

Stressing the importance of developing relations between the two ministries, Babayev said that for this purpose it is advisable to expand the legal framework.

He stated that the draft agreement on social security between Azerbaijan and Serbia governments has been prepared. It was noted that after the signing of the draft, contacts, and exchange of experience in areas of mutual interest in the social sphere will be expanded.

In turn, Tepavcevic emphasized that Serbia attaches special importance to the development of relations with Azerbaijan, and expressed satisfaction with the level of strategic partnership between the two countries.

She noted that her country supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders.

Likewise, the minister stated that the new draft document on cooperation will lay the foundation for the development of bilateral relations in the social sphere.

The meeting discussed prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia in the social sphere.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Serbia amounted to $9 million in 2020. Of the total turnover, export amounted to $1.1 million, while import to $7.8 million. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2021.

