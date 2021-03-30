By Ayya Lmahamad

Turkey has been Azerbaijan's top export destination in terms of non-oil products over the first two months of the year, the State Customs Committee has reported.

The volume of non-oil exports from Azerbaijan to Turkey amounted to $106.8 million. It should be noted that the total turnover between the two countries amounted to $541.1 million with the export of $302.6 million and import of $238.4 million.

In the meantime, the top five countries in terms of Azerbaijan's non-oil export were Turkey, Russia with $85.5 million, Switzerland with $35.1 million, Georgia with $28.3 million and the U.S. with $13.2 million.

During the reported period in the structure of exports, the main volume came from products of the oil and gas sector with 88.1 percent, while the non-oil and gas sector amounted to 11.8 percent of the total export's volume.

The country's trade turnover amounted to $4.3 billion in January-February 2021. Of the total turnover, the export amounted to $2.7 billion or 63.3 percent, while the import was $1.6 billion or 36.6 percent, resulting in a surplus of $1.1 billion.

