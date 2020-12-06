By Trend
Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased in price by 122.82 manat (4.1 percent).
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,075.496 manat, which is 0.8 percent less compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Nov. 23
|
3,183.83
|
Nov. 30
|
3,010.17
|
Nov. 24
|
3,101.52
|
Dec. 1
|
3,036.12
|
Nov. 25
|
3,067.803
|
Dec. 2
|
3,077.53
|
Nov. 26
|
3,077.09
|
Dec. 3
|
3,120.67
|
Nov. 27
|
3,072.65
|
Dec. 4
|
3,132.99
|
Average weekly
|
3,100.5786
|
Average weekly
|
3,075.496
Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 3.546 manat (9.5 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 39.6811 manat, which is 0.7 percent less compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Nov. 23
|
41.2233
|
Nov. 30
|
37.4283
|
Nov. 24
|
39.7621
|
Dec. 1
|
38.8601
|
Nov. 25
|
39.5284
|
Dec. 2
|
40.2988
|
Nov. 26
|
39.8067
|
Dec. 3
|
40.844
|
Nov. 27
|
39.4199
|
Dec. 4
|
40.9743
|
Average weekly
|
39.9481
|
Average weekly
|
39.6811
Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 142.17 manat (8.7 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,698.938 manat, which is 4.5 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Nov. 23
|
1,617.03
|
Nov. 30
|
1,633.55
|
Nov. 24
|
1,590.03
|
Dec. 1
|
1,673.73
|
Nov. 25
|
1,642.583
|
Dec. 2
|
1,685.03
|
Nov. 26
|
1,649.6
|
Dec. 3
|
1,726.66
|
Nov. 27
|
1,627.61
|
Dec. 4
|
1,775.72
|
Average weekly
|
1,625.371
|
Average weekly
|
1,698.938
Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 119.04 manat (2.9 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,069.514 manat, which is 1.4 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Nov. 23
|
3,982.6
|
Nov. 30
|
4,110.63
|
Nov. 24
|
3,974.07
|
Dec. 1
|
4,068.93
|
Nov. 25
|
3,975.093
|
Dec. 2
|
4,089.55
|
Nov. 26
|
4,052.97
|
Dec. 3
|
4,086.87
|
Nov. 27
|
4,080.34
|
Dec. 4
|
3,991.59
|
Average weekly
|
4,013.015
|
Average weekly
|
4,069.514
--
