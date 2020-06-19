By Trend

The price of gold slightly increased in Azerbaijan on June 19 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold rose by 0.153 manat or 0.01 percent and reached 2,936.215 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1395 manat or 0.5 percent and amounted to 29.5978 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum slightly declined by 9.146 manat or 0.7 percent and stood at 1,381.361 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium reduced by 52.462 manat or 1.6 percent and amounted to 3,255.721 manat.

During the month, the price of gold fell by 14.2375 manat or 0.5 percent per ounce, silver rose by 0.5232 manat or 1.8 percent per ounce, the price of platinum went down by 1.0455 manat or 0.1 percent per ounce, and palladium dropped by 186.1245 manat or 5.4 percent per ounce.

Precious metals June 19, 2020 June 18, 2020 May 19, 2020 Daily difference (in manat) Daily difference (in percent) Monthly difference (in manat) Monthly difference (in percent) Gold XAU 2,936.215 2,936.062 2,950.452 0.153 0.01 -14.2375 -0.5 Silver XAG 29.5978 29.7373 29.0746 -0.1395 -0.5 0.5232 1.8 Platinum XPT 1,381.361 1,390.507 1,382.406 -9.146 -0.7 -1.0455 -0.1 Palladium XPD 3,255.721 3,308.183 3,441.846 -52.462 -1.6 -186.1245 -5.4

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on June19)

