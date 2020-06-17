By Ayya Lmahamad

A total of 241,689 permits issued by 15,200 public and private organizations, including individuals engaged in business activities without creating a legal entity, were valid through the portal icaze.e-gov.az during the lockdown imposed on June 14-16, local media reported on June 16.

In the period of enforcement of restrictions from 00:00 on June 14, 2020 to 06:00 on June 16, 2020, the movement of persons working in the fields of work and services whose activity is permitted, was allowed after the employer entered information about them into portal.

The work of icaze.e-gov.az was put into operation in early April when citizen’s movement was restricted and SMS permits or permits from work places were required to leave homes.

On June 9, a decision was taken to impose a two-day nationwide quarantine regime in Baku, Ganja, Lankaran, Sumgayit, Absheron, Yevlakh, Ismailli, Kurdamir and Salyan regions.

Under the lockdown, that was effective from 00:00 on June 14 to 06:00 on June 16, leaving place of residence will also be prohibited (except when there is immediate danger of life and health).

