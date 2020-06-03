By Trend

The Baku Stock Exchange paid the interest on mortgage bonds #AZ2024008685, #AZ2025008684 and #AZ2026008683 of the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund, Trend reports referring to the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE).

In accordance with the bond issue prospectus, it is also planned to pay a certain part of the balance at the face value of bonds, equal to the main debt payments on assets included in the mortgage coverage and issued by the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund on the day of payment of interest.

The issuer paid the interest on these bonds on May 31, 2020.

Thus, the amount of the balance at face value of these bonds is 808.18 manat ($475.4) since May 26, 2020. The interest income will be calculated in the same amount.

The base price of bonds is 808.18 manat ($475.4).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz