By Trend

As of April 27, 22,976 taxpayers appealed for state support to pay a certain part of the salaries of employees, while 73,760 private (micro) entrepreneurs appealed to receive the financial support, the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry told Trend on April 28.

In total, 96,736 taxpayers working in the spheres affected by the pandemic appealed for financial support.

The appeals were received as part of the measures to support entrepreneurship. The measures are being carried out in accordance with the action plan approved by the Cabinet of Ministers in connection with the implementation of paragraph 10.2 of the presidential decree on a number of measures to reduce the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and the sharp fluctuations caused by it on the world energy markets and stock markets, on the Azerbaijani economy, macroeconomic stability, issues of employment in the country and business entities.

The appeals received from 19,061 entrepreneurs concerning the payment of part of the salaries of 178,587 hired employees were considered, approved and transferred to the Ministry of Finance to transfer these funds to the taxpayers' bank accounts. The appeals of other taxpayers are under consideration.

The amount of financial support on the currently approved appeals is 80.7 million manat ($47.5 million), including the amount of funds to be paid at the first stage is 40.4 million manat ($23.8 million).

As of April 27, the State Treasury Agency of the Ministry of Finance ensured the transfer of funds in the amount of 38.5 million manat ($22.6 million) to 17,568 taxpayers for paying salaries to 168,778 hired employees.

As part of the program to render financial support to private (micro) entrepreneurs, 73,760 appeals were received, 67,497 of which were approved and submitted to the Ministry of Finance for transferring the allocated funds to taxpayers' bank accounts.

The volume of financial assistance upon the approved appeals is 44.4 million manat ($26.1 million). As of April 27, the State Treasury Agency of the Ministry of Finance ensured the transfer of funds in the amount of 40.03 million manat ($13.8 million) to 59,148 private (micro) entrepreneurs.

The ministry stressed that the information on the results of filing applications within the financial support program and the transfer of funds to a bank account is sent in the form of notifications to the e-cabinets of taxpayers in the internet tax office (www.e-taxes.gov.az ) and SMS to the mobile phones.

In case of any questions, taxpayers may contact the call center via "195" of the State Tax Service and local tax authorities, in which they have been registered.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz