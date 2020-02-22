By Trend

On the occasion of the Day of Road Workers (professional holiday in Azerbaijan), Saleh Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads and the agency’s staff visited the Alley of Honor in Baku, the grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

The visitors also laid flowers at the grave of the outstanding scientist and ophthalmologist, Academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

The agency's officials also visited the Alley of Martyrsand paid respects to the heroic sons of Azerbaijan, who fell for the struggle for independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, also laying a wreath at the Eternal Flame Memorial.

The event on the occasion of the professional holiday continued in the administrative building of the agency.

Opening the event, Saleh Mammadov spoke about the country's success in the development of road infrastructure.

Speakers at the event noted that to ensure convenient and unhindered transportation of citizens and goods, the development of tourism and agriculture, which directly affects the standard of living of the population, over 6,000 roads have been laid over the past five years, avenues and streets have been built, reconstructed and repaired.

Only in 2019, construction work was completed on 54 road infrastructure projects with a total length of 1,376 kilometers. Work in this direction will continue in 2020, over 50 projects are planned regarding road infrastructure, including the construction and repair of inter-village and intra-village roads.

At the end of the event on the occasion of the Day of Road Workers of Azerbaijan, honorary diplomas, certificates and awards were given out to a number of media representatives, as well as some employees of the agency, for accurate and detailed informing the public about the work done in the development of road infrastructure.

